JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Yesterday evening a document was released containing the Supreme Court’s opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade, a decision set to be finalized in June.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft ruling suggesting that the Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide is authentic.

Roberts called for an investigation and said the leak is an “egregious breach of trust.”

Over the last 24 hours, several Missouri and Arkansas legislators have made statements concerning the draft opinion, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Billy Long, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

On Tuesday morning, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement regarding the draft ruling, saying, “We’re encouraged by the draft opinion, and it is consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the United States Supreme Court calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri.”

The release of the draft ruling left many with questions concerning what overturning the Roe v. Wade decision would mean for each state. President Biden said Tuesday that abortion is a “fundamental” right.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden continued. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

Missouri gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens released a statement Monday night, saying, “Those who leaked this Supreme Court draft opinion is trying to weaponize the court and turn the sacred institution into a political cudgel during the midterm elections. Life is precious and worthy of protection—especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable. As governor of Missouri, I called the first-ever pro-life special session because we had weak, establishment RINOs who refused to protect life and defend the sanctity of life. In spite of their efforts, we passed pro-life legislation that made Missouri the safest state in the country for the unborn. That ‘Missouri Miracle’ became the blueprint for other states to introduce their own legislation.

He continued, “We can now take the miracle we made in Missouri, and turn it into an American Miracle.”