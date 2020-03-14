Mizzou will be transitioning to online classes for the rest of the semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mizzou_1447094154867.jpg

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is suspending all face-to-face classes and will be transitioning to online for the rest of the semester.

According to the school, the libraries, residence halls, and dining halls will remain open. Recreation centers and complexes on all four campuses will be closed.

“We are fortunate to have valued and strong partnerships with civic leaders across Missouri, including public health departments to help us monitor this evolving situation,” said the University of Missouri. “Our top priority remains the safety of our students, staff and faculty.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now