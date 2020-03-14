Mizzou will be transitioning to online classes for the rest of the semester

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is suspending all face-to-face classes and will be transitioning to online for the rest of the semester.

According to the school, the libraries, residence halls, and dining halls will remain open. Recreation centers and complexes on all four campuses will be closed.

“We are fortunate to have valued and strong partnerships with civic leaders across Missouri, including public health departments to help us monitor this evolving situation,” said the University of Missouri. “Our top priority remains the safety of our students, staff and faculty.”