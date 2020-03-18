Missouri’s Social Security offices halt in-person services

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– To fight the spread of the coronavirus, all Missouri Social Security offices closed Tuesday to the public for in-person services. In a press release, the U.S. Social Security Administration says the agency encourages the public to access services online to apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card, or print a benefit verification letter.

The office says, “This decision protects the population we serve-older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions-and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

If you have questions that cannot be answered online, check the online field office locator to learn how to directly contact your local office for phone service. For automated telephone services, call 1.800.772.1213 (TTY 1.800.325.0778). A list of telephone services is available online.

If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled with the agency, they will call you to handle your appointment over the phone. Additionally, if you have a hearing scheduled, they will call you to discuss alternatives, including offering a hearing by phone. The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone number. There are some scam calls making the rounds, so remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

The Social Security Administration is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and advise when they can resume in-person service. You can also visit the Social Security Administration’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) information page.

