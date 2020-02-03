Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary is coming up

Mo. — We are just more than a month away from Missouri’s presidential preference primary, but Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state should get rid of it.

MissouriNet reports Ashcroft told the House Budget Committee the primary, which is on March 10, has no bearing on the presidential race.

Ashcroft pointed out Missouri is using a caucus system to choose delegates.

Those delegates go to the national conventions and help choose who is on the final ballot.

Another argument from the Secretary of State is money.

Ashcroft says the presidential primary costs taxpayers more than 9 million dollars.