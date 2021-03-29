Missouri’s Phase Two vaccination plan includes homeless around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As Missouri enters Phase Two of its vaccination plan, homeless people around the Ozarks will now be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase Two will make over 880,000 Missourians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It focuses on industries in our economy that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, as well as homeless people.

“We really have to get them connected with these mass vaccination clinics, sites, on-site opportunities in their communities, or in places where they’re seeking services,” said Aaron Schekorra, public health information specialist with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

However, Schekorra said vaccinating the homeless population does come with challenges.

“The biggest being that a lot of individuals who are homeless just don’t have equitable access to healthcare in general,” said Schekorra. “Getting them to signup online may not be possible. Some platforms require certain information that they just may not have, like an address. Or a phone number, and we really try to make our platforms as accessible as possible.”

People who are eligible and want to sign up can start by calling the call center at 417-874-1211.

Schekorra explained you can also go online or email the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“If you do have access to the internet but maybe not access to a working telephone, you can go to our website www.health.springfieldmo.gov, or e-mail us at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov. And we can get you connected with the best opportunity for you,” Schekorra said.

If you are on the fence about the vaccine or have a specific health concern, there are people who can help answer your questions.

“We definitely encourage you to reach out to the health department or another trusted source in healthcare, public health, your primary health physician, to ask whatever those questions are that you have,” said Schekorra. “Somebody can answer those questions for you and have that conversation.”

The health department is also working with organizations including Veterans Coming Home, a clinic at the O’Reilly Center for Hope, and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, to get those vaccines available.