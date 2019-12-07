Missouri’s minimum wage will rise in 2020

Mo. — The Missouri state minimum wage will rise to $9.45 on January 1.

This raise is in accordance with Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in November 2018.

Proposition B states that the minimum wage will increase by 85 cents each year through 2023.

Starting January 1, 2020, all private businesses will be required to pay at least $9.45 an hour.

The only exceptions are retail and service businesses whose gross sales are less than $500,000 a year.

This law does not apply to public employers.