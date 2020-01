Mo. — Governor Mike Parson and first lady Teressa Parson are traveling to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The two paid for their own tickets and outside of normal security.

The governor’s office says there is no cost to state taxpayers.

The Parsons will be taking Missouri gift baskets for the governor of California and the governor of Florida.

Gov. Mike Parson and his wife have been long-time season ticket holders at Arrowhead Stadium.