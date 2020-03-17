Missouri’s casinos to temporarily close

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).— All bets are off at Missouri’s 13 casinos beginning at midnight tonight through March 30. Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the casinos to temporarily halt business to help battle the spread of the coronavirus.

On Twitter today, Parson says he consulted with the chairman of the State Gaming Commission and the casinos before making the decision.

Missouri’s casinos are in mid-Missouri’s Boonville, northeast Missouri’s La Grange, northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis and southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville.

Eight people have tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. The cases include one in St. Louis city, three in St. Louis County, three in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, one in western Missouri’s Henry County.

