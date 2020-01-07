Missouri’s 2 biggest cities battle high homicide rates

MISSOURI (AP).– Missouri’s two biggest cities saw a jump in homicides in 2019, and if that wasn’t bad enough, an alarming number of killers are getting away with it.

St. Louis and Kansas City both have among the highest homicide rates in the U.S. St. Louis had 194 killings last year, which was eight more than in 2018.

Kansas City’s homicide total rose by 10, to 148. In both places, most of the killers haven’t been caught.

Kansas City police have solved 43% of the crimes. St. Louis police have solved just 31% of theirs.