Missourians recognized in The State of The Union Address

U.S. — President Trump spoke on many topics tonight in his State of The Union Address, among those topics, two included people from the state of Missouri.

First Lady Melania Trump placed the Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh, a famous conservative radio host from Cape Girardeau, after he announced a stage-four cancer diagnosis.

Another special guest of the president was Ellie Schneider.

She was born prematurely just under 22 weeks at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City and survived.

Trump praised the hospital and its research before calling upon congress to ban late-term abortions.

Political analyst Brian Calfano responded to what he believes will have an impact on Missouri based on what was said in the State of The Union.

“Anytime we’re talking about manufacturing jobs doing better or training folks to be able to have those kind of jobs or to have encouragement of companies to build new factories, that’s going top resonate quite well in a state like Missouri and so this is something, I think, the president is smartly talking about,” Calfano said. “Really when you get down to it is about politics and the president essentially wants to do what he can to shore up support among as many constituencies as he can. This speech is essentially a wishlist for many different constituencies,”

President Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial tomorrow, Feb. 5.