Missourians can comment on the state’s law enforcement survey discussion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 1,683 Missourians responded to a law enforcement survey posted by the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. Now, the public can listen to the discussion about the responses and email any final comments.

From Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020, Missourians were invited to participate in the survey on law enforcement training and discipline. The POST Commission and the Department of Public Safety are interested in feedback from the public as they review the current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process for law enforcement officers. Law enforcement officers were also surveyed for their input in a similar survey.

Though POST commissioners spent 90 minutes discussing the survey results on Sept. 1, a public survey listening session will be hosted on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. online.

The public can leave comments by emailing mosema@sema.dps.mo.gov or calling 650-479-3207.

Here is the information to join the online session:

Access code: 133 643 4469

Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecf51c7646d28a34c0b925d68c2ca5930

Event password: Bfbqa2VYY32

Or

Access code: 133 884 0241

Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35479de125654023b638966f4be21dc8

Event password: vjMiqSkf976