Missourian receives over $2 million in unclaimed property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unclaimed property worth $2,154,676.97 went to a Kansas City resident thanks to Missouri state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

“Returning unclaimed property-both large and small amounts-to rightful owners remains a top priority for my office,” said Fitzpatrick. “As the pandemic continues to impact Missourians, the Unclaimed Property Division continues working to process claims quickly and help reunite Missourians with their much-needed money.”

Fitzpatrick says he is working with the Department of Social Services to launch an automated system geared to match unclaimed property with past-due child support.

One in 10 Missourians have unclaimed property and the average return is $300. Unclaimed property claims can be made online.