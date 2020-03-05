Missouri youth group leader charged with sex crimes

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP/Springfield News-Leader) — A Missouri youth group leader has been charged with raping one girl and exchanging nude photos with two others.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Blake, of Rogersville, was freed on bond Wednesday after he was charged last week with the rape count and five other felonies. The probable cause statement says he convinced one of the girls whom he is accused of exchanging photos with to perform a sex act on him and threatened to harm himself if the other girl didn’t send pictures.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the girls were 13 and 14 at the time.