Missouri women’s college announces new nursing program

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Stethoscope-jpg_20160102222738-159532

COLUMBIA, Mo (AP).– A private women’s college in Columbia has started a nursing program with a nonprofit hospital.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Stephens College and the Boone Hospital Center announced the new accelerated three-year Bachelor of Science program during a news conference Wednesday.

Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said the college already is getting calls from prospective students and noted that the demand for nurses far outpaces the supply.

A Missouri Hospital Association report found that central Missouri had 350 vacant registered nurse positions as of January 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories