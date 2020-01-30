Missouri women’s college announces new nursing program

COLUMBIA, Mo (AP).– A private women’s college in Columbia has started a nursing program with a nonprofit hospital.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Stephens College and the Boone Hospital Center announced the new accelerated three-year Bachelor of Science program during a news conference Wednesday.

Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said the college already is getting calls from prospective students and noted that the demand for nurses far outpaces the supply.

A Missouri Hospital Association report found that central Missouri had 350 vacant registered nurse positions as of January 2019.