Missouri woman spreads cheer with about 700 Christmas cards

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman who says she loves Christmas has spread cheer by mailing about 700 holiday cards and has received more than 500 in return.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Angela Grogan of Ozark says her initial goal when she started mailing cards on Nov. 1 was to send one to each of the 50 states. But she soon surpassed that.

She’s gotten cards in return from every state and nine countries.

Grogan had been battling uterine cancer and entered remission three months ago. One person who sent her a card also had battled cancer, Grogan said, and wrote her an encouraging note.