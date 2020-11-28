Missouri woman found dead after being reported missing

ST. PETERS, MO. (AP) — Police say the death of a suburban St. Louis woman whose body was found one day after she was reported missing has been declared a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the discovery of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian’s personal belongings led to the discovery of her body around noon Friday just a block away from her St. Peters home.

Family members initially reported Killian missing around 8 p.m. Thursday when she did not return home all day.

Killian’s cause of death was not released. St. Peters police are leading the investigation.

