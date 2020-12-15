Missouri woman, 3 others arrested in murder of her ex, his fiancée

WILLARD, Mo. (FOX) — A month-long investigation into the murder of a Missouri man and his fiancée has led to the arrests of the man’s ex-wife and three others, police said.

The killing of Alex Chute, 28, and Brianna Sproul, 30, took place Nov. 14 in Willard. They were home when they were shot to death. Chute was employed as a military security officer with the State of Missouri and served with the Missouri Army National Guard.

On Thursday Willard police announced that they charged Theresa Cox, 27, Chute’s ex, Duncan “Mixxi” Bogle, 20, and Matthew Plumb, 43, with the murders. Cox and Bogle were arrested in San Francisco, where they had fled, police said, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The fourth person charged was Plumb’s nephew, Therin Plumb, 18. He was accused of helping to get rid of the gun and charged with evidence tampering.

Cox was involved in a custody battle with Chute over their 4-year-old daughter at the time of his death, police said at a news conference.

“During the course of the initial investigation, it became obvious that this crime was the result of relationship, custody strife,” Police Chief Tom McClain said.

Police accused Bogle in court papers of being the shooter.

Plumb was accused of discussing the murder with Cox and agreeing to provide her with an alibi. He worked with Cox at a local Pizza Hut.

Court papers say Therin Plumb initially agreed to help with the killings but then backed out, the News-Leader reported.

As part of the investigation police interviewed one of Bogle’s close friends, court papers say.

Bogle told that person that Cox was pressuring him to kill Chute but he didn’t want to do it, according to the court papers.

The court papers say that the day after the murders the friend called Bogle and said, “Mixxi, you killed those people,” the court papers say.

According to the court papers, Bogle told the friend, “Sometimes some people have to die.”