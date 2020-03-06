Missouri voters respond to questions on the presidential primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters were asked several questions heading into Tuesday’s presidential primary.

According to the study, Joe Biden is just a few points above Bernie Sanders, 48% to 43%.

Voters said their most important political issue was health care at 29% followed closely by the environment, social issues, and the economy.

Medicare for all is the most popular policy but surprisingly 20% of voters were undecided.

Also, Missouri voters don’t believe expanding Medicaid will help child poverty.

