Missouri Veterans Commission strides to retain qualified nursing assistants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– State leaders are working to retain qualified nursing assistants for Missouri Veteran’s homes by offering better pay and more incentives.

Certified nursing assistants currently make roughly $12-per hour. However, with a grant from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, new CNA’s are being offered a series of bonuses.

These bonuses will include an extra $500 after six months, 12 months, and 18 months of employment.

April Cutbirth, Administrator of Mount Vernon Veterans Home, says her staff goes above and beyond to ensure their resident’s needs are being met.

Cutbirth said, “We actually have 200 veterans who live in this home that we take care of and our staff goes above and beyond every day to make sure those needs are met. But anyone who’s worked in healthcare knows that it’s not an easy job. These raises are going to make a big impact on us being able to recruit new staff members and get good staff members.”

Missouri currently has about 1230 beds at it’s Veteran’s homes.