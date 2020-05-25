Missouri Veterans Cemetery decorated with flags; no Memorial Day service held

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield National Cemetery honored our nation’s fallen heroes in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning.

More than 5 million americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA cemeteries.

John Daniels, National Cemetery Admin. Officer, says, “Our country has been blessed by the men and women who served, sacrificed, and allowed us to flourish as individuals, as a society, and as a nation. On Memorial Day we pause to remember, honor, and express our gratitude to all those Americans who lost their lives in uniform. The names of many of them are forever memorialized in our Department of Veterans Affairs, state cemeteries, and American cemeteries across the country and around the world. It is true Memorial Day is somewhat different as we fight the Coronavirus pandemic. We do not gather as we normally would to honor our nation’s heroes but we can still continue to honor them by spending a quiet moment paying homage to their courage and sacrifice.”

In an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposures all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries are following CDC and National Cemetery Adminstration guidelines on large gatherings.