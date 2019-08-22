Missouri University medical students tour Springfield campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– University of Missouri School of Medicine students tour the Springfield Clinical Campus and local hospitals on August 22, 2019.

The trip includes third-year medical students, as well as first-year students. The tour has been an annual event for four years.

Kevin Horner is a first-year student visiting Springfield for the first time said, he loves the area and seeing the local medical programs.

Horner said Springfield offers a lot of academic opportunities including the E.R. and hospital systems.

The students are visiting local hospitals to learn more about Springfield’s doctor shortage and focus on cutting that number down.

Horner said in the future he would entertain the idea of working in Springfield.

Horner wanted to tour the facilities to learn how the system integrates students and see local students adapt to the opportunities presented.

This is a developing story.