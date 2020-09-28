Missouri University Extension Office celebrates National Good Neighbor Day, offers new course

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today is National Good Neighbor Day, which the extension office of Missouri University is using as a way to highlight why it’s important to stay engaged with those around you.

National research shows 97% of people don’t know their neighbors.

“We’ve really lost this art of neighboring, so what we miss out on are what the benefits are,” County Engagement Specialist David Burton said. “We’ve not experienced those, maybe in our lifetime.”

David Burton says neighboring has both personal and community benefits.

“Your neighbors may have skills and abilities that will benefit to you and the neighborhood that you don’t even know about.”

He says neighbors are often your first responders.

“If you have an accident in your yard it’s usually your neighbors that are there first.”

Burton says social interaction is important now more than ever.

“I’ve stopped saying social distancing, I’m saying physical distancing. Because we need the social interaction, and your neighbors right next to you should be a prime source of your social interactions.”

Neighboring does take some effort and time.

“Building healthy neighborhoods is key to building a healthy community. People want neighborhoods that are safe, clean and friendly. All the national research comes back to those three things.”

The extension office is offering a new class called “Becoming an Engaged Neighbor”. It’s a virtual course and available now.

Those interested in learning more about the course or registering should click here to go to their website.