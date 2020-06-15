Missouri unemployment requirements return at the beginning of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri Department of Labor Division of Employment Security announced that unemployment requirements are returning after being waived due to COVID.

Starting the week of July 5, 2020, individuals collecting unemployment must complete work search activities. The work search activities had been waived to those that filed for coronavirus related unemployment.

All individuals except individuals with an employer-submitted recall date, in approved training, and those employees on the Shared Work program will be required to report three work search activities per week to continue receiving benefits.

The Missouri Department of labor Divison says qualified work search activities include, but are not limited to, applying (online or in-person) with an employer or through the job posting sites or attending a job fair, job interview, reemployment service or skills workshop. Part-time employment performed during a week is credited on a per-day basis.

The Springfield job center is available to help unemployment workers. The job center offers customized job searches through jobs.mo.gov, job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, workshops, and other training programs.

Beginning July 5, employers will be charged again for unemployment claims against their account. Employers are encouraged to report employees that refuse to return to work or employees that are collecting PPE.

Individuals filling on or after July 5 will have a waiting week.

For more information on Missouri Unemployment visit labor.mo.gov