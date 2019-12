SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We want to make sure you know about this tool from MoDOT.

This is the Missouri traveler information map that shows road conditions all across the state.

You’ll see the roads are several different colors.

The light blue roads are mostly clear.

The dark blue roads are partly covered with snow and ice.

The purple roads are completely covered,

MoDOT’s advice tonight is to stay off the roads if you can.