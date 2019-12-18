Missouri teachers may receive pay increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Teachers in Missouri may be getting a pay increase for the first time since 2005.

Missouri comes in last compared to eight surrounding states for teacher pay. Missouri’s average teacher salary is around $42,000.

This new $320 million dollar proposal would increase the minimum pay for k-12 teachers from $25,000 to $32,000 and give all teachers a $4,000 raise.

Locally here at Springfield Public Schools, the district is fully in support of this effort. Just like the rest of the country, we have a shortage of teachers and want to retain existing teachers as much as possible.

The proposal is currently being prepared for state board and legislative considerations.