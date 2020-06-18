Missouri sues guardrail-making company for negligence, fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri commission is suing a company that makes guardrails, saying its equipment is defective.

KSHB-TV reports that the Missouri Highways and Transportation Committee is suing the Lindsay Corp. for negligence and fraud.

Court documents allege Lindsay Corp. “concealed or misrepresented the results of testing” done on the X-Lite system that showed it was “defective and unreasonably safe.”

The lawsuit also says Lindsay “modified the X-LITE through the course of testing,” without disclosing to the state that systems installed on Missouri roadways varied in design.

Lindsay Transportation Solutions says the Federal Highway Administration has examined the system and did not find that it was unsafe.