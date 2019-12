Mo. — The state of Missouri has stopped withholding union dues from prison guards’ bi-monthly paychecks.

Governor Mike Parson’s administration decided on the change.

It’s now left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it negotiates a new contract with the state for 5,000 plus guards.

The union says it’s a “pitiful attempt to bankrupt” the labor organization.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the old contract expired last September.