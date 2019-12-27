Missouri stops withholding union dues for prison guards

Mo (AP).– The state of Missouri has stopped withholding union dues from the bi-monthly paychecks of prison guards in what the union’s grievance officer calls a “pitiful attempt to bankrupt” the labor organization.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the maneuver by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it negotiates a new contract with the state for 5,000-plus guards and sergeants.

The union and the state have been negotiating a new contract since the old one expired Sept. 18. Union members are working under terms of the old contract.

