Missouri State University’s undergraduate enrollment rate down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University undergraduate student enrollment is down this year.

The 2019 fall enrollment report came out on September 18, 2019, and the university is down 181 students.

Cliff Smart, university president, said the university plans on keeping a steady enrollment rate in the future. The decline in enrollment rates is primarily undergraduate students.

Graduate students, international students, and dual-credit program students make up some of the declines this year.

Smart said some of the reasons for the decline include fewer high school graduates and fewer transfer students from community colleges.

President Smart said some ways keep enrollment rates steady are growing current graduate, health care, and dual-credit high school programs, waiving the university application fee of $35, and a new scholarship agreement with the boys & girls club.

After a strategic enrollment management plan president Smart said increasing enrollment will be an ongoing effort to continue holding their enrollment rates.

This is a developing story.