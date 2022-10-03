SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Students who want to attend Missouri State University next fall may be able to have their tuition paid by the college.

Missouri State University President Cliff Smart announced today that students who are Pell Grant eligible will be able to receive a scholarship that helps them pay for their tuition.

Undergraduate students who are eligible for a federal grant will soon be able to receive ‘the MO-State access award’ to help cover tuition and fees.

This scholarship will be available to all new and transfer students who are enrolled full-time. To be eligible students must also live in the state of Missouri.

We spoke with Zora Mulligan who oversees the scholarship, and she says this will help students who may be worried about how they will afford college.

“Figuring out finance is a really important part of how students make decisions about whether they want to go to college and where,” said Mulligan “if they’re new students next fall, will get their full tuition and fees covered through a combination of state, federal, and university funds.”

Many students struggle to balance school and work and even when receiving other funding scholarships, paying for higher education can be stressful.

Along with this scholarship Missouri State offers other scholarships and programs to help existing students pay for school.

“My advice would be for any student to reach out to the financial aid office, really find out what’s available. Students are often surprised at all the resources that are available to help bring that college dream within reach,” said Mulligan.

The scholarship will be available to eligible students for all of 2023.