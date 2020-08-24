Missouri State University’s COVID-19 cases increase by 141 in the first week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At Missouri State University, 141 students have tested positive. The university’s website says 251 tests have been given between August 17 and August 23.

The average amount of new cases being confirmed is 20 per day, but city leaders say the growing number doesn’t come as a surprise.

The following cases were reported to Missouri State over the weekend. These numbers are updated as of 9:05 a.m. August 24.

August 23, 2020 – The university was notified that 30 students who were recently on campus tested positive. Those in close contact with the individuals will be contacted.

August 22, 2020 – The university was notified that 24 students who were recently on campus tested positive. Those in close contact with the individuals will be contacted.

August 21, 2020 – The university was notified that 42 students who were recently on campus tested positive. Those in close contact with the individuals will be contacted.

August 21, 2020 – The university was notified that an employee who was recently on campus tested positive. Those in close contact with the individual will be contacted.

Testing for students is available at Magers Health and Wellness Center.