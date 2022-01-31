SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University’s College of Business (COB) is ranked 51st in bachelor’s in business programs across the nation. This rank is from a list provided by the U.S. News & World Report.

The U.S. News & World Report’s list is to help students research online programs. The list reports programs that are strongest in academics, course delivery, support services, and affordability.

“COB online programs give our students the same outstanding opportunities while ensuring flexibility they need to succeed,” said Dr. Elizabeth Rozell, COB associate dean. “This ranking shows that our students can have confidence in the business education they are receiving at Missouri State.”

The ranking methodology emphasized value and opportunities for students to connect with their peers and instructors. It also considered: