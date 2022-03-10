SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The theme for Missouri State University’s 60th season of Tent Theatre is “DREAM BIG!” Audiences will be treated to three live shows this year, but the schedule will be a little different to allow the last show to take place in the John Goodman Amphitheatre.

Two summer shows will happen in Craig Hall Coger Theatre. Xanadu, based on the Olivia Newton John movie of the same name will bring romance, fun, and disco June 22-25. The comedy Moon Over Buffalo is scheduled to hit the stage June 29-July 2.

The final show of the Tent Theatre season is happening in September to open the John Goodman Amphitheatre. Fans can catch Crazy For You September 9-11 and 14-17.

The Amphitheatre is opening later than originally thought due to supply chain and construction delays that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All shows will start at 8:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale May 2.

MSU said the 2023 Tent Theatre season will return to a summer schedule and all shows will happen in the John Goodman Amphitheatre.