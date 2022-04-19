SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thursday will bring some big news from the Missouri State University campus.

A news release from the university said the Missouri State University Foundation will announce a “significant gift” during a news conference on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart and the Executive Director of the MSU Foundation Brent Dunn will speak.

The announcement is set to take place at JQH Arena. In 2019, the university announced the arena will have a different name after MSU received only $24.4 million of the $30 million the late John Q. Hammons pledged to help build the arena.

The Missouri State University Foundation works to secure private donations and gifts for MSU. The university has not confirmed the details of Thursday’s announcement.