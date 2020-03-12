Missouri State University transitioning away from face-to-face classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) has canceled classes held on March 13 and is working on a transition away from face-to-face classes.

The university says the positive COVID-19 case, announced by Governor Mike Parson, is not a student at their school.

Spring Break begins immediately and MSU will be giving details about the transition to online classes sometime next week.

Another tweet by the school says Staff should continue to report to work as usual. Greenwood Lab School will also be closed on Friday, March 13. The Child Development Center will remain open.

MSU says to watch this website for updates.

To learn about other events impacted by COVID-19, click here.

