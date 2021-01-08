Missouri State University students get COVID-19 tested before living on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — University students will return to a Springfield campus this weekend ahead of the spring semester to go through required testing.

The COVID-19 test is only required for students living on campus at Missouri State University (MSU). David Hall, director of safety at MSU, said he is thankful for the development of the COVID-19 test.

“We’ve been fortunate that the technology and the scale has progressed to the point to where it makes this very thing possible to where it wouldn’t have been possible in the fall semester,” said Hall.

Maddie Renner, a student stopping by to get tested, said it’s a very simple process.

“It was pretty easy, probably took about 15, 20 minutes,” said Renner.

Students are going to the Hammons Student Center to do a rapid test and a saliva test. Hall said those who test negative will get a wrist band, which will allow them to go into their residence halls and check-in. Students who test positive have a few options.

“We can give them a choice if they choose to isolate at home or they are going to isolate at our campus COVID housing,” said Hall.

Renner said she is grateful to have peace of mind before entering her dorm room.

“Especially with it being after the holidays,” said Renner. “Tons of people have been around others that wouldn’t normally be around. So, I think it’s really important the university is doing this to avoid any more contact than there already has been.”

At other Springfield schools, Evangels classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13, but won’t require testing. Drury University said on its website it will require students to get tested before classes start on Jan. 25.