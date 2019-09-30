Missouri State University sexual assault reports increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University school officials are making it easier for students to report sexual assault.

MSU officials said the rise in reports doesn’t necessarily mean a rise in the number of sexual assults on campus.

Title nine coordinator Jill Patterson said she thinks students are becoming more comfortable with asking for help and there are several ways a student can report a sexual assault.

Patterson said her overall goal is for students to know that experiencing a sexual assault doesn’t have to mean their life is over.

Since July, the university has had five cases reported compared to nine total in 2018.

This is a developing story.