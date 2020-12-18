Missouri State University requiring COVID tests for students on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Springfield university will require COVID-19 tests for on-campus students before they move into their dorms.

David Hall, director of university safety, said two types of tests will be given to all on-campus students: a rapid test and a PCR based test.

The two tests will help prevent any false positives.

Hall said any student who tests positive will be required to quarantine.

“No amount of testing can replace social distancing, making good decisions, wearing a mask, all of those types of basic,” said Hall. “Washing our hands, those basic things that we teach all the time. This is a snapshot in time, but it gives us kind of a clean slate moving in.”

Funding for the tests comes from the county, state and university CARES Act funding. Hall said the tests will be free for the students.