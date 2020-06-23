Missouri State University receives generous donation; renames building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An eight-figure donation from the CW Titus Foundation will be giving scholarships to Missouri State University (MSU) students.

Tim and Judith Reynolds are trustees and alumni of MSU, and expressed their desire to fund scholarships a few months ago.

The scholarships will benefit all seven departments within MSU’s College of Arts and Letters.

“So that’s music, theater and dance, art and design, English, classical languages, as well as school of communication,” said Dr. Shawn Wahl, the dean of Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts & Letters at MSU.

“To see those sort of stories and those dreams fulfilled is amazing,” said Whal.

The executive director of MSU’s Foundation, Brent Dunn, says the timing of this gift couldn’t have been better.

“Because of the COVID-19 situation, caused a lot of issues with students,” said Dunn. “Either their parents lost jobs or students lost jobs, so financial support for college is going to be even more critical.”

Dunn also said the tent theater that’s set up every summer will receive a permanent type structure.

“It will make a difference, and it’s making a difference already,” said Dunn.

“It’s honestly one of the most positive things I’ve witnessed in my career,” said Whal.

Here is a list of the undergraduate and graduate programs eligible for this scholarship.

The college supports more than 45 undergraduate and 10 graduate programs in seven academic departments, including: