Missouri State University receives $8 million from Missouri governor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) in Springfield will be getting more than $8 million for infrastructure and capital improvement projects.

As part of a $68 million announcement for higher education made by Governor Mike Parson, the money will come from Missouri’s federal budget.

The money will address major repairs to campus buildings and help maintain a safe environment.

There is no word on what will be fixed at the university, but Clif Smart, President of MSU, thanked the governor for his support on Twitter.