Missouri State University plans Earth Day celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In honor of Earth Day, April 22, Missouri State University (MSU) is celebrating all week long.

On April 20, there was a reusable utensil giveaway in the dining halls, and plants grown on campus were sold in the student union.

Students will be able to create pollinator hotels and other garden crafts on April 21.

Maddie Sprenger, an MSU student, said the efforts are going well so far.

“We’ve had a pretty good response and our virtual events had good participation in our social media challenge,” said Sprenger.

On Earth Day, the university will host an ec-palooza exhibit featuring MSU’s sustainable clubs along with reusable bag and bottle swaps.