Missouri State University offers virtual pet therapy to help students get through finals week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With the college closed, MSU’s library center has created a way to help students connect and de-stress.

Anne Baker works at the university’s library center, and said that it’s important to connect with students during this time. She says the session will take place via Zoom, where students will have the opportunity to chat with some of the library staff as well as getting to enjoy pet therapy time with licks, wags and snuggles from the safety of their homes.

Baker said pet therapy is always a hit, and hopes offering it virtually will help remind students the library is still here for them.