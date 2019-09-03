Missouri State University international enrollment steadily increases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Overall Missouri State University’s enrollment rate decreased by about 14% this year but their international enrollment increased.

MSU’s international recruitment efforts focus on strong university partnerships. Students have the choice to take classes at MSU’s sister colleges in China and Bolivia. These classes count for credit for all the universities.

The international recruitment efforts are holding strong. Currently, Missouri State has students from 80 different countries.



Other universities help MSU recruit by sending students there and sometimes even paying for them to attend.

