Missouri State University extends spring break, cancels in-person classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University announces that Spring break will be extended until March 27.

Beginning March 30, the university will cease offering in-person instruction for the spring semester. Instructors will contact students before March 30 to discuss details for each scheduled course.

The university said they would return to normal operating when the risk to the community has been reduced. The university says they hope to resume regular classes for the fall semester.

Campus meetings and events:

with more than 50 people are canceled or postponed

Campus services:

Unless otherwise directed, the campus will remain open.

Residence halls will remain open to those who must be on campus.

Modified dining options will be provided.

Students electing to move out of residence halls will be provided with an opportunity to schedule a specific day/time to ensure social distancing during the process. Students will soon be able to schedule those times on the Residence Life, Housing, and Dining Services website.

Access to the libraries and computer labs will remain available on a modified schedule to ensure social distancing is observed in these spaces.

Magers Health and Wellness Center will remain open.

The Plaster Student Union will remain open.

Foster Recreation Center will close March 17.

Events:

All non-academic and student events scheduled through the end of the semester are canceled.

Commencement will proceed; although, the date and details of the ceremonies are subject to change.

Student employment and financial aid

Student employees – your supervisor will reach out to you to discuss your employment.

Graduate assistants – your supervisor will contact you to discuss your work.

Student internships and practicums – the continuation of your internships and practicums will be directed by your host institution or organization.

If it is terminated as a result of precautionary steps taken for COVID-19, please update your faculty advisor or department on the situation.