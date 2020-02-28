Missouri State University considers allowing pets in residence halls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Move-in day could soon look a bit different for Missouri State students.

The university is currently considering allowing small pets in residence halls.

“A lot of students just want that opportunity just like living off-campus,” said Assistant Director for Business Services at MSU, Angie Strider.

Strider says the pets would be in addition to the service and support animals that are already allowed on campus.

“Once approved, students would be assigned to a specific floor in one of our residence halls, so that way everyone on that floor would want a pet around them,” said Strider.

MSU Senior, Cory Jackson, says he would have appreciated this option when he lived on-campus.

“When I go home I would always want to see all the pets because I missed them so much,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he thinks this change could be helpful for stressful situations like finals.

“There’s is the issue of like making sure people clean up after them,” said Jackson.

He says he’d even be willing to pay the pet fee the university will require if approved.

“That’s what I have to do at my apartment right now, so I’m already doing that,” said Jackson.

“Animals are really hard to take care of, especially if you do bring a dog, so you just have to make sure you take care of it,” said MSU Freshman, Trinity Garza.

“I kind of like it, on Freddie there’s a support animal and it’s like a cat and I love cats,” said MSU Freshman, Ashton Coleman.

School officials hope to have the option available for returning students by this fall.