Missouri State Senator Jay Wasson to run for national office 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Missouri State Senator Jay Wasson announced today (9-30-21) that he is planning to run for national office in 2022, seeking the U.S. House seat being vacated by Billy Long.

Wasson is the fourth person to announce for the race.

The former Missouri House member (2008-2010) and former state senator (2011-2019) is coming out of retirement to run because of his concerns about the situation on the U.S. southern border, freedom of speech issues, and the recent U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, he said.

He notes that southwest Missouri has been represented pretty well in the past.

“About half of the job is about what happens in Washington DC, and about half of the job is constituent issues..” he said. “Being able to help somebody deal with a large government that they have no idea how to get an answer that they need or how to get something accomplished that they need to get accomplished through the government. I think that is about half the job.”

Also announcing plans to run for the office are state senators Mike Moon and Eric Burlison, and physician Sam Alexander.

Long is leaving the national House seat to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.