Missouri state Senate Democrats shuffle leadership

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The top Democrat in the Missouri state Senate is resigning from leadership to give her successor time to transition. Suburban St. Louis Sen.

Gina Walsh on Tuesday announced she’s giving up her position as the Senate’s Democratic minority leader. This is Walsh’s last session as a lawmaker.

She’s barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Independence Sen. John Rizzo will now serve as the Democratic Senate leader. He had been serving as the assistant Democratic leader. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now