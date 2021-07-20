Missouri State president releases COVID-19 prevention strategies for fall semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clif Smart_1453978308036.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University President Clif Smart has released steps the university is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on MSU’s campus.

In “Clif’s Notes for July 20, 2021” he listed several ways he is working to lower the risk of COVID-19:

  • Student Vaccination Incentive Program
  • Unvaccinated students will be tested before moving into residence halls in the fall
  • COVID-19 testing at Magers Health and Wellness Center and asymptomatic testing throughout campus.
  • There will also be weekly wastewater testing at each residence hall to identify possible outbreaks.
  • Kentwood Hall is set aside for isolation and quarantine housing and has contracts for off-campus housing options.
  • There are also contingency plans for classes and student services to be temporarily moved to alternate delivery.
  • MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard will go live in the fall semester.

There will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss more on COVID-19 prevention strategies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Covid Ryan Murphy