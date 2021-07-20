Missouri State president releases COVID-19 prevention strategies for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University President Clif Smart has released steps the university is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on MSU’s campus.
In “Clif’s Notes for July 20, 2021” he listed several ways he is working to lower the risk of COVID-19:
- Student Vaccination Incentive Program
- Unvaccinated students will be tested before moving into residence halls in the fall
- COVID-19 testing at Magers Health and Wellness Center and asymptomatic testing throughout campus.
- There will also be weekly wastewater testing at each residence hall to identify possible outbreaks.
- Kentwood Hall is set aside for isolation and quarantine housing and has contracts for off-campus housing options.
- There are also contingency plans for classes and student services to be temporarily moved to alternate delivery.
- MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard will go live in the fall semester.
There will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss more on COVID-19 prevention strategies.