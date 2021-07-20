Missouri State president releases COVID-19 prevention strategies for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University President Clif Smart has released steps the university is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on MSU’s campus.

In “Clif’s Notes for July 20, 2021” he listed several ways he is working to lower the risk of COVID-19:

The virtual town hall is scheduled for Wednesday August 18 at 3:30 pm. Any revisions to tactics and strategies will be announced then. More to come in Inside Missouri State as the semester approaches. — Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) July 20, 2021

Student Vaccination Incentive Program

Unvaccinated students will be tested before moving into residence halls in the fall

COVID-19 testing at Magers Health and Wellness Center and asymptomatic testing throughout campus.

There will also be weekly wastewater testing at each residence hall to identify possible outbreaks.

Kentwood Hall is set aside for isolation and quarantine housing and has contracts for off-campus housing options.

There are also contingency plans for classes and student services to be temporarily moved to alternate delivery.

MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard will go live in the fall semester.

There will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss more on COVID-19 prevention strategies.