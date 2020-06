A scenic overlook at Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton, MO at the Lake of the Ozarks.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Missouri State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects of a recent burglary at the Ha Ha Tonka State Park Visitor Center.

Missouri State Park Rangers say the burglary happened between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The visitor Center is located off of Highway D in Camden County.

If you have any information, call the Missouri State Park Rangers Ozarks Regional Office at 417-532-7161.