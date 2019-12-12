Missouri State offers an always open library and ‘safe walks’ for finals week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is trying to give their students peace of mind during finals week.

Crunchtime for many MSU students during final exam week leads them here: The Meyer Library. During finals, it is open around the clock, and students like Senior Ana Tran take full advantage.

“I always go to the library and just, I’ll be there for hours studying. The other day I was there for maybe 10 hours,” Tran said. “So some days are later than others. Sometimes I have to walk all the way to the parking garage by myself.”

The later it gets, the less traffic there is. That long walk across a deserted campus can make some people feel uneasy, so the university is reminding students that they don’t have to feel unsafe.

Associate Director of University Safety Andrew Englert says all students have to do is call campus security and request a “Safe Walk”.

“We will send one of our campus safety staff to your location to make sure you get to your destination safely,” Englert said. “They’re uniformed, they’re full-time employees, they go through a background check, so we’re confident that it’s a great service for students to make use of, and it’s one of the ways that we enhance safety here at Missouri State.”

This service is available anytime, but Englert says people use it more during this time of year.

“Our library just went to 24/7 around the clock at the end of last week or early this week,” Englert said, “and we want to make sure that students can get to the library and back in a safe manner if they needed that.”

Senior Katherine Cooper says she usually feels pretty safe, and wouldn’t want to wait around for an officer, but she’s on board with getting the word out for the resource.

“It’s not used as much I think. I’ve never heard of anybody using the safe walk,” Cooper said. “I’ve never used it myself, I’ve been here for three years. It would be really helpful to advertise it more. I think people don’t know about it.”

While the university has emergency blue light phones placed around campus, Englert encourages students to have the number for campus security programmed into their phone no matter what time of year.

The MSU security number is 417-836-5509.